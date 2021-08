Andy Lee’s new show ‘The Hundred’ starts tonight. A show where he surveys 100 people on if they’re an anti-vaxer to do they look in the toilet before they flush (no it’s not weird!).

But what about the ol’ nudey rudey to your significant other? Somehow Will & Woody got onto this chat and Andy admitted he’s been sending some hunks to Bec, his girlfriend.

She must really be impressed by Andy’s diversity.

Have a listen below.