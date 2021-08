With the Boomers looking the goods ahead of their game tonight against Argentina, we wanted to get the thoughts of one of Australia’s biggest ever legends of the game.

Will & Woody caught up with three-time Olympian Andrew Bogut about just how good the Aussies are looking, whether they’re missing out by not having Ben Simmons on the team and (importantly) that Kardashian curse.

Take a listen to the full chat with the great man here: