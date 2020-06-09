Have you guys watched Big Brother the last two nights?

The house is full of awesome people and it genuinely looks like a good lot, but…Allan…Allan was the WORST.

I know some of you will defend him but good LORD he was turning it OUT for the cameras and it made my skin crawl.

Also why was he always yelling?

Big yikes.

Allan admitted to Daily Mail that he was sure that producers wouldn’t get rid of him so early in the show.

He was in shock post-eviction and was waiting for the other shoe to drop, thinking it was a fake eviction!

“When Sonia said the vote it was like I was frozen and didn’t know what was going on. I just thought it was a fake eviction,” Allan said.

ALLAN, BABE, THE HOUSEMATES JUST DIDN’T LIKE YOU!

“How I was around the other housemates and how I was in the diary room was two completely different people.’ he went on to say.

Uhhhh I guess that’s true, did you guys notice that weird ‘evil’ persona he put on in the diary room?

“People were threatened with a capital T. I was a big threat from the get go. Every eviction they go for the strongest player…I was up against Kieran who is dodgy, and Angela, who is just on holiday, so of course get out the strongest player.”, Allan told Daily Mail, and honestly at this point I feel like he’s living in a different world to me, he’s not the puppet master he obviously thinks he is.

If you guys watched the episode, you’d have noticed the end where they film him leaving in the car.

Allan looked directly into the camera and said “’This is absolute abuse. Allan coming out second after five days? That’s too short. I want to go back in and stir the pot some more.”.

If Big Brother brings him back and I have to watch Allan speak in third-person ever again I’ll projectile vomit straight onto the tv.