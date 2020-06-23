You might remember him as the young boy with the single spike in his hair that was in love with Darla, but now the actor behind Alfalfa from ‘Little Rascals’ is all grown up and has found himself in some legal trouble.

Brandon ‘Bug’ Hall as been arrested over the weekend, according to E! News.

According to the publication, Hall was arrested after police responded to a call for a status check and a possible overdose near a hotel in Texas.

A police report from Weatherford officers has been obtained by E! News and claims that Brandon was arrested for possession for us to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical.

It’s reported by TMZ that when police found Brandon, he allegedly admitted to inhaling from air duster cans.

TMZ also reports that it was Brandon’s family that initially requested the welfare check from police.

After starring in the 1994 film Little Rascals, Brandon guest starred on shows like CSI, Masters of Sex and Revolution.

