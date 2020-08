Alex McKay from Bachelor In Paradise has revealed he has an arm tattoo of Angie Kent from his season of The Bachelorette.

In a video posted on the Bachelor In Paradise Instagram account, Alex talks through his various tattoos…one of which depicts Angie!

“Going on this arm is a picture of Angie holding a rose, and yeah, her hand is bleeding, because I didn’t get the final rose.”

You can see it a bit clearer below:

We are shook!

