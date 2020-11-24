Stuck on the perfect gift for mum?
Aldi’s got your back with their ‘Special Buys’ TOMORROW Wednesday 25th November with a Delonghi Pump Espresso Machine!
Hear me out… It’s only $99.99 and comes with ALL of the following:
- A pressure pump
- 360 degree milk frothing nozzle
- Automatic shutdown system after 9 minutes
- 3 filters
- two cups
- ESE Pods
- Filter holder
- Tamper
- Removable water tank
And to top it off, it’s got a 2 year warranty on it.
What a bargain!
After the year we’ve all had, we’re probably all saving a little by not buying our daily coffee and we deserve A DAILY COFFEE!