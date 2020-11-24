Stuck on the perfect gift for mum?

Aldi’s got your back with their ‘Special Buys’ TOMORROW Wednesday 25th November with a Delonghi Pump Espresso Machine!

Hear me out… It’s only $99.99 and comes with ALL of the following:

A pressure pump

360 degree milk frothing nozzle

Automatic shutdown system after 9 minutes

3 filters

two cups

ESE Pods

Filter holder

Tamper

Removable water tank

And to top it off, it’s got a 2 year warranty on it.

What a bargain!

After the year we’ve all had, we’re probably all saving a little by not buying our daily coffee and we deserve A DAILY COFFEE!

