Aldi’s Special Buys have brought us many wacky, yet innovative products – and the Sleeping Bag Onesie is one of them.

The unique clothing item flew off shelves both times it went on sale in the supermarket and now it will make a return on Saturday March 20.

The onesie is what you can expect from a sleeping bag – fully insulated, has dual zipper access and an elastic waistband.

It also has removable feet and side ventilation on the legs for a little extra comfort.

You’ll be able to get the whole family kitted out in a range of different sizes and colours with small (5.1-5.6ft), medium (5.7-6ft) and large (6.1-6.8ft) available.

And the best part? Aldi is slinging them for just $49.99!

Social media users are ecstatic over the news and it sounds like some have already blocked out their calendars.

“Shut up and take my money,” one wrote online.

 

