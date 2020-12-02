After a sweltering Spring, I think it is fair to say everyone is bracing themselves for a mighty hot Summer.

Luckily Aldi’s Special Buys provides, with a 2.7kW Portable Air Conditioner going for $349!

If you do a quick google on how much portable air conditioners can cost, you’ll know that this is quite the bargain.

The 3-in-1 can cool, fan and dehumidify a 20m2 room stat and it’s a really tech-y one, with wifi capabilities and Google Assistant connection.

If you’re wary about spending a whole bunch of money on something from Aldi, that’s fair but just know it comes with a 3-year warranty!

