After a sweltering Spring, I think it is fair to say everyone is bracing themselves for a mighty hot Summer.
Luckily Aldi’s Special Buys provides, with a 2.7kW Portable Air Conditioner going for $349!
If you do a quick google on how much portable air conditioners can cost, you’ll know that this is quite the bargain.
The 3-in-1 can cool, fan and dehumidify a 20m2 room stat and it’s a really tech-y one, with wifi capabilities and Google Assistant connection.
If you’re wary about spending a whole bunch of money on something from Aldi, that’s fair but just know it comes with a 3-year warranty!
Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!