After the wild demand that flooded Australian supermarkets, ALDI has lifted purchase limits on what were extremely popular items just a month ago.

From today, customers will now be able to buy as much long-life milk, microwave rice and canned food as they please. Sugar is available to all as well, so your new baking obsession holds no bounds!

Restrictions still apply on toilet paper, pasta, flour, rice, hand sanitiser, eggs, liquid soap, paper towels and tissues – but hey, this is an awesome step in the right direction!