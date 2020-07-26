Doja Cat has recently been under fire for mocking people concerned about COVID-19.

Back in March, Doja hit up Instagram in a Live yelling some nonsense like

“…I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf-ing beer version of that sh**, I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a f*** about corona, b****. It’s a flu!”.

Ummmm…..right….very eloquent.

Well Doja Cat, seems like Karma is also a b****?

She revealed she has in fact contracted COVID-19 on UK radio station Capital XTRA

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it. I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout but I’m fine now”.

Well, maybe that taught her a little lesson.