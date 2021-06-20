Celebrity chef Manu Feildel has announced he will be severing his contract with Seven at the end of the month when it expires after 11 years of loyalty.

In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, Feildel revealed what his thought process was, “I’m at a time of my life now where I’m at the crossroad. Either TV is going to stop and I’m going to keep on going with the businesses that I’ve had or television is going to change its course. I’m at peace with whatever happens to me.”

After 11 seasons of My Kitchen Rules, it’s no wonder the man wants a little change of scenery!

The show and its hosts are a majority of the reason Channel Seven became the number one network for a little while.

The one we do not speak of (Pete Evans) left the network in 2020 after his very very… very controversial year and Feildel was shifted to Plate of Origin with ex-Masterchef judges Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan but the show as a flop.

Talking to SMH, Feildel reveals he wants to start creating travel/cooking content, maybe he’ll be Australia’s Bourdain!

“That’s the type of TV I want to do… There are smaller production companies not necessarily attached to the network that approached me for a few different ideas.”

I hope he sticks to his guns because I’d love to hear his gorgeous French accent travel the world and give a platform to different cultures’ cuisines.