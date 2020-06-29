Adele is known for singing songs all about love and romance and now she’s sparking rumours of her own real-life romance!

Over the weekend, fans noticed the ‘Someone Like You’ singer getting flirty on Instagram with British rapper and songwriter Skepta.

The pair have actually been rumoured to be dating since October last year, but the comments spotted over the weekend added fuel to the fire.

Adele posted some pics to her account of her watching her 2016 Glatsonbury Music Festival performance broadcast on BBC, when Skepta left her a cryptic comment.

“Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the rapper wrote.

Adele then replied with a winking emoji sticking it’s tongue out and a red heart emoji, which come on, is definitely flirting in emoji language.

Fans went nuts over it and Skepta’s comment alone has since received over 7000 likes and about 200 comments.

The musicians have never confirmed that they are in a relationship, but a source recently told Mirror that they have a deep connection.

“They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source told the publication last year. “They’re spending more anymore time together.”

Adele announced her divorce from her partner of eight years, Simon Konecki, shortly before romance rumours began with Skepta.

Adele and Simon share a 7-year-old son Angelo.

