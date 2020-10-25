Adele graced Saturday Night Live (SNL) with her presence over the weekend for the first time in 12 years!

It was well worth the wait because she absolutely CRUSHED IT, showcasing some amazing singing, acting, comedic genius and honestly, LOOK.HOW.GOOD.SHE.LOOKS.

I’d be upset if I wasn’t so proud of her.

Her opening monologue is where she won the hearts of the world (even though she already had them), deciding to go topical addressing her weight loss and upcoming album!

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me, but, actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose

“My album’s not finished, and I’m too scared to do both. I’d rather put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or size and just see what happens,” Adele said.

She wasn’t there to be the musical guest, but that didn’t stop the queen from breaking out into song mid-skit.

Adele singing Rolling in the deep, Hello, Someone like you and When We Were Young is easily one of the greatest things to come from 2020. pic.twitter.com/6JQhoCrriT — #ENDSARS #CONGOISBLEEDING (@chuuzus) October 25, 2020

My favourite part of the whole shebang is Adele finding herself so funny she can’t keep in character.

Adele breaking character in one of her skits on #SNL pic.twitter.com/inlYOGnZEx — Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) October 25, 2020

Same girl, same.