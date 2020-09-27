We all know Adele is looking GOOD right now, like really good.

But she hasn’t been posting much on socials so we haven’t been able to stalk the stalk.

However the 32 year old singer posted a birthday tribute to her gal pal Nicole Richie yesterday and it’ll make you laugh!

A video of Nicole sneaking up and scaring Adele alongside a series of photos of the two of them celebrating together show off how she looks.

Adele’s caption read “Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much.”

“You are the pitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl!”

Friendship goals!

