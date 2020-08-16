Adele has revealed a self-help book helped her find ‘joy, happiness and freedom.’

The 32-year-old singer, who is normally quiet on social media, recently shared a snap of her incredible weight-loss on her Instagram account.

Now, she has revealed how she stopped herself being ‘stressed and dishevelled’ .

Adele posted the cover of the book – titled Untamed, Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle – on her Instagram, gushing about how it helped her transform her life.

“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!” she wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!

“Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!!

“I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’re an absolute don Glennon.”

LOVE THIS? You will love this from Jase & PJ in the morning!

Catch them LIVE on KIIS101.1, weekdays from 6AM!