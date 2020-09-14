I expected this from one of the cutest couples to exist.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have announced their second child whilst on a games night on Twitch.

Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen? All day. Every day.

In classic Seth Cohen fashion, Brody announced “I have a new…yeah, since last I played I have a new kid,” on HoldThePhoneComedy’s ‘The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular’ which is a sort of online trivia night live stream.

Both actors are incredibly private about their personal lives, with Meester not posting a single thing online about her pregnancy.

Adam Brody interviewed with GQ last year stating “We’re homebodies…We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and don’t seek out promotion in that way…..We’re also not very active on social media.”

“I don’t seek publicity…but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me.”

That is incredibly adorable Adam, what a cute couple!

