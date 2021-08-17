We all have celebrities we would get starstruck over. Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber… it goes on.

Recently, ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here’ winner Abbie Chatfield got the call up to appear on Channel Nine’s new show The Hundred. It happens to be hosted by Andy Lee, and when Abbie found out she would be meeting one of her heroes, she was… just a tad emotional!

Abbie spilled about the moment ahead of the episode going to air on Tuesday night on Jase & Lauren…

Catch Melbourne’s newest and freshest breakfast show Jase & Lauren In The Morning weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement

Advertisement