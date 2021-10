Abbie Chatfield is a straight shooter. She says what she thinks and we love her for it.

She also is the host of Love Island Australia After Party where she deep-dives into the latest episode and unpacks the DRAMMMMAAA.

The heart-throb Ryan was strutting around claiming he’s slept with 500+ ladies.

Now, I’m no mathematician but if that’s true, Ryan has been one VERY busy man.

Abbie told Will and Woody “I don’t believe him”, find out why here:

