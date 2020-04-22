Aaron Carter has announced that he’s set to become a father!
The ‘I Want Candy’ singer, now 32, went live on Instagram yesterday to announce that his girlfriend Melanie Martin is pregnant and the pair are expecting their first child together.
“Obviously I have a baby on the way,” Carter said while showing what looked like a positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”
“This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant,” he added.
Carter and Martin have been dating publicly since January, after the singer shared a photo of them together to Instagram.
The pair seemed to move quickly in their relationship, moving in together about a month into dating and after just two months Carter got Melanie’s name tattooed on his face.
View this post on Instagram
Were still learning so much about each other, what our boundaries are, hers and mine. Notice HER comes first always put your woman first before your own selfish needs. That's what my daddy always taught me. Do right by your woman happy wife happy life. I've never met a woman more invested into me than you my darling @missmelaniemartin you've shown me a love that I never thought existed. From my boundaries I have for myself that our met and knowing she actually DOES something about it. You all can talk all the shit you want and call me names and slander me. But we all know what it is. I just want to move forward in the best way possible. Melanie and I have the same goals in life. I'm just showing her a different side of love that I myself am not accustomed too. So that's why I made it a point to do things differently. Obviously my sweetheart and I have different lifestyles. She moved in with me and has been communicating at least 12 hours a week to be home. She's a blessing her love is worth it. And that's what means the most to me. Funny story about my love tattoo under my left eye but we can get to that another day. 🥰 you never know what the tides will bring and the crescent moon under my eye.
Speaking with PEOPLE, Aaron said that he’s thrilled about becoming a dad.
“This is what we both want,” he told the publication.
“We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I wasn’t to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”
This comes after Martin was reportedly arrested in March over a domestic dispute with Carter, according to TMZ.
Carter has since told PEOPLE that the charges against Martin have been dropped and they are back together.
“We just realised that we love each other,” he said.