Aaron Carter has announced that he’s set to become a father!

The ‘I Want Candy’ singer, now 32, went live on Instagram yesterday to announce that his girlfriend Melanie Martin is pregnant and the pair are expecting their first child together.

“Obviously I have a baby on the way,” Carter said while showing what looked like a positive pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure.”

“This is the official announcement, we’re pregnant,” he added.

Carter and Martin have been dating publicly since January, after the singer shared a photo of them together to Instagram.

The pair seemed to move quickly in their relationship, moving in together about a month into dating and after just two months Carter got Melanie’s name tattooed on his face.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Aaron said that he’s thrilled about becoming a dad.

“This is what we both want,” he told the publication.

“We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I wasn’t to be a good dad. I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me.”

This comes after Martin was reportedly arrested in March over a domestic dispute with Carter, according to TMZ.

Carter has since told PEOPLE that the charges against Martin have been dropped and they are back together.

“We just realised that we love each other,” he said.