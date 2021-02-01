The highly anticipated upcoming season of Big Brother 2021 has dropped and I’m excited? But I’m also a little disappointed.

My age is showing when I say I am genuinely excited to see my favourite digital talent mogul Flex Mami on the cast, she’s going to be EPIC.

The woman is a DJ, on-screen presenter, podcaster, entrepreneur and general style icon and could probably teach the country a thing or two.

BUT that being said, wasn’t the whole joy of Big Brother that you watched ordinary, everyday people do stuff?

The teaser starts with shots of the Big Brother house which looks same-same but different, the announcement reading “This year, Big Brother is bringing you more than meets the eye.”

The Daily Telegraph has reported that other castmates include fitness influencer Katie Williams, fashion icon and jewellery designer Sarah Jane Adams and TV Blackbox reported that magician/comedian Christopher Wayne from The Naked Magicians!

Watch the trailer below and get hyped!

SNEAK PEEK: More rooms, more secrets. 🤫 This year, Big Brother is bringing you more than meets the eye. #BBAU on @Channel7 pic.twitter.com/UhA6FmPVdP — Big Brother AU (@bigbrother_au) February 1, 2021