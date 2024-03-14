Melburnians have a new reason to swell with pride as High Street, nestled in the inner north through Northcote, Thornbury, and Preston, has been crowned the coolest street in the world. Topping the list compiled by Time Out, it outshone prominent global contenders like Hollywood Road in Hong Kong and Commercial Drive in Vancouver.

The accolade was determined by Time Out’s global team of local experts, who championed streets embodying the epitome of modern culture and innovation. High Street stood out for its diverse offerings, ranging from culinary delights to vibrant nightlife and cultural experiences. From 1800 Lasagne for the ultimate lasagne fix to Gigi Rooftop for picturesque sunsets with a Spritz, High Street offers an eclectic mix of vintage stores, trendy cafes, food truck parks, and indie cinemas.

According to Leah Glynn, editor of Time Out Melbourne, High Street exudes an unparalleled charm, combining exceptional amenities with a welcoming community vibe. Live music enthusiasts are spoiled for choice with iconic venues like Northcote Social Club and Shotkickers.

With High Street now earning the title of the coolest street globally, Melbourne’s reputation for trendsetting and cultural vibrancy continues to soar.

Here’s the full list of Time Out’s 30 coolest streets in the world: