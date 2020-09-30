The Snack Controller is a must follow for anyone that enjoys aesthetic photos of all things sweet, salty and yummy.
Whoever runs the page has found and perfected a homemade recipe to make White Nutella.
View this post on Instagram
[WHITE NUTELLA] Let’s just take a moment to look at this picture, and appreciate this unicorn of a snack…😍 . This blessed jar was sent to me by @thesnackcontroller – and I need to thank his/her/their beautiful soul for creating this thing of beauty, and sending me one 🙏🏻🙌🏻. . This jar, with that logo so famous, is found on shelves ALL over the world… but alas, it’s always a dark brown colour… milk chocolate flavour. This one has a white – slightly golden – colour, and even look at the toast in the picture, it has a white spread on it! 😮🤩 . Ok, I’m going to be bombarded with messages and DM’s, so let me answer right now – no, this is not a real product, and no, you cannot buy your body’s weight of this product! 😅 . @thesnackcontroller DOES have more posts about it on their page though, and if you read carefully through the descriptions, you might even discover the recipe they used 🤭 . The spread smells like a Kinder dream, and it tastes even better 🤤. It does remind me of one of my ALL-TIME favourite Kinder snacks, the White Schoko-Bons 🥰🥰 It has the familiarity of a Kinder product, with a strong hazelnut influence, and creamy white-milk-chocolate (can that be a thing?! 😅) . You may have seen the video of me eating this in the story… there wasn’t much that was said… just a lot of heavy breathing on my part 🤣🤣. . Ok, starting right this minute though, I’m determined to get @thesnackcontroller to make a special Bruce Super batch of this heavenly delight, and offer it up to the people! 🙌🏻. Show your support in the comments below if you’re down for this! 💪🏻💪🏻🙋🏻♂️
The Snack Controller credited getting the recipe from @aufstrichqueen_vera and shared it with the world!
“Make it to your specifications. So mine was 2 blocks of Milky Bar, a bag of Kinder white Schokobons, both crushed and melted, added the oil from the hazelnut butter, a scoop of the hazelnut butter, some hazelnut syrup if you have if and some regular sunflower oil.”
“Mixed it by tasted and then put it in jars. Mine went hard and weird looking after it sat in the jar (hence no preservatives and not much use of the oil, but I heated it and it comes back good as new).”
“If you want that smooth Nutella consistency add more oil and it will stay like normal Nutella but I’d rather it go hard so it’s that slightly bit thicker when cooled.”
“Then you can pour it on cheesecakes and dip doughnuts in it and just all round pour that on EVERYTHING.”
View this post on Instagram
With all the fear and panic that has been sweeping across Australia and the world, I have decided that I'm either going to review things I already have or put my money towards local companies in my area such as @terellabrewing, @moto.bar, @the_good_bar & @theministryofcoldbrew or towards places like @brucesuperc & @sushimonsterpantry & @stormiedscupcakery & @frostingcakeryau when buying snacks so I can try and still put money into the Aussie economy and keep supporting local. I had a box of Krispy Kremes frozen in the freezer and these left over white Nutella's and thought that seeing this beautiful sight might just make someone's day. Just one person smile or drool at this. If anyone in my local area need some food/snacks or just some support just reach out. I may sound like an asshole on here sometimes but I try and be the best person I can be in real life. I hope everyone is okay, I hope that things in the next few months get on the up and become more positive.. Lots of love the dick head of a Snack Controller…. ♡ • • Thanks to @terellabrewing @the_good_bar @theministryofcoldbrew @moto.bar @brucesuperc @sushimonsterpantry @stormiedscupcakery @frostingcakeryau • #buylocal #shoplocal #supportsmallbusiness #supportlocal #supportlocal #coldbrew #craftbeer #sushi #snacks #tmcb #local #sunnycoast #sunshinecoast #nutella #hardtimes #supportaussiefarmers #whitenutella #fitnessfreak #strong #strongertogether #support #supporter #muchlove #lucky #gymmotivation #gym #gymtime #liftheavy #cometogether #covid19 I do love you all… ♡ Thanks for supporting me along the way as well.