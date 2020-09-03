Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.

The star took to Instagram to break the news, sharing: “I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now.

“So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19”.

In the video, he adds: “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. “We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy. “We’ve gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier”.

