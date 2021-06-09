The BBC released an article stating a palace source said that Harry and Meghan “never asked” the Queen if they could use the name Lilibet for their daughter.

Only 90 minutes later, Harry shut down the claims and is now threatening legal action against the BBC for the defamatory and false claims.

Harry said they would not have used the Queen’s childhood nickname had she not been supportive.

In a statement, Prince Harry and Meghan’s official spokesman said: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour.

“Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

The Queen’s personal nickname was used when she was only a toddler and was unable to pronounce her name properly. The Queen’s father, King George V would call her Lilibet and was soon adopted by close relatives. The late Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh also called her by the nickname and so was a very intimate nickname.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the birth of Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the Palace said the Queen was “delighted with the news”.