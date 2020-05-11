In a time when we could really use all the entertainment that we can possibly get to keep us busy at home, it’s definitely exciting to hear that Network Ten are launching another channel that will be available on free-to-air!

This will be the Network’s fourth free channel, including 10, Peach and Bold.

According to TV Tonight, the new channel will be aimed at the under 50s bracket with a focus on entertainment.

The name for the channel hasn’t been announced yet and the exact launch date is unknown, but it is due to be launched sometime this year.

According to The Music Network, it could even include content from MTV, which would be super exciting for all us non-Foxtel folk!

“ViacomCBA Australia and New Zealand Chief Content Officer and Executive Vic President, Beverley McGarvey, today announced that Network 10 would unveil a fourth channel later this year,” said a spokesperson to Daily Mail.

“Complementing 10, 10 Peach and 10 Bold, the fourth channel will appeal to the under 50s audience. Further announcements about the channel will be made in the coming months.”

Very exciting news! The more we have to enjoy while sitting at home on the couch the better – and it definitely sounds like this channel is going to be right up our alley!