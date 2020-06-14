Seriously, when is Bachelor In Paradise dropping on our screens?

Each trailer is getting us more and more excited but tbh, this is the one that we’re going crazy over!

Yesterday, Bachie in Paradise took to Instagram to share a new trailer – and it looks like two of our faves, Timm and Brittany get together.

Our hearts!

Need a refresher on who they both are?

Brittany was one of the ladies who had her heartbroken by Nick Cummins (The Honeybadger) while Timm lost Angie’s heart to Carlin in last years season of The Bachelorette.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re SO excited for this season!