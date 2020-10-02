Every year, we see lists of the most popular or unpopular baby names – but here’s a new one for you!

Why not celebrate the most Aussie-est, most bogan baby names out there?

Thanks to the creators of the list, Kidspot, we’re so proud to bring you this list. There’s some genuine gold here so prepare yourselves!

Best Bogan Names For Girls

Carryn

Trying to give Karen a new spin?

Chablis

In case you didn’t know, this is a French wine region – fancy! But usually pronounced “cha-BLEE”. This name is pronounced “TCHA-bliss”.

Corona

Did you know the name Corona has actually been popular around the world this year? We are not kidding.

Graceland

One for the Elvis fans… But wouldn’t Grace, Priscilla or Lisa Marie be just as fine of a tribute?

Honestee

Nope.

Jezzabella

In the Hebrew Bible, Jezebel was an OG bad girl, but this is the 2020 version!

Jinx

We’re not sure about this one.

Jumelle

This name means ‘twin girl’ in French..

Klowee

Please, no.

Pistol

It seems that there’s a growing trend towards kind of violent first names. What’s that about?

Best Bogan Names For Boys

Axe

See what we mean about the violent trend?

Bamboo

…

Chaton

So this word means ‘kitten’ in French. It does sound cute though. In French, talking about a little kitty cat.

Dagger

We can’t help but to picture a sweet little bub holding a knife.

Jaguar

What would Carole Baskin say? Jag as a nickname is kind of cute though…

Jaxtynn

All of those extra letters are confusing.

Jevin

Kevin with a J.

Mordax

This is named after a type of scorpion, which sounds fierce… but also sounds like something from Lord Of The Rings.

Rad

What a rad little dude.

Tygrrr

Pretty sure this kid will definitely get sick of people growling at him!

So what do you think – will any of these unique names be on your list for future bubs?