Every year, we see lists of the most popular or unpopular baby names – but here’s a new one for you!
Why not celebrate the most Aussie-est, most bogan baby names out there?
Thanks to the creators of the list, Kidspot, we’re so proud to bring you this list. There’s some genuine gold here so prepare yourselves!
Best Bogan Names For Girls
Carryn
Trying to give Karen a new spin?
Chablis
In case you didn’t know, this is a French wine region – fancy! But usually pronounced “cha-BLEE”. This name is pronounced “TCHA-bliss”.
Corona
Did you know the name Corona has actually been popular around the world this year? We are not kidding.
Graceland
One for the Elvis fans… But wouldn’t Grace, Priscilla or Lisa Marie be just as fine of a tribute?
Honestee
Nope.
Jezzabella
In the Hebrew Bible, Jezebel was an OG bad girl, but this is the 2020 version!
Jinx
We’re not sure about this one.
Jumelle
This name means ‘twin girl’ in French..
Klowee
Please, no.
Pistol
It seems that there’s a growing trend towards kind of violent first names. What’s that about?
Best Bogan Names For Boys
Axe
See what we mean about the violent trend?
Bamboo
…
Chaton
So this word means ‘kitten’ in French. It does sound cute though. In French, talking about a little kitty cat.
Dagger
We can’t help but to picture a sweet little bub holding a knife.
Jaguar
What would Carole Baskin say? Jag as a nickname is kind of cute though…
Jaxtynn
All of those extra letters are confusing.
Jevin
Kevin with a J.
Mordax
This is named after a type of scorpion, which sounds fierce… but also sounds like something from Lord Of The Rings.
Rad
What a rad little dude.
Tygrrr
Pretty sure this kid will definitely get sick of people growling at him!
So what do you think – will any of these unique names be on your list for future bubs?