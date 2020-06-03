We’re already obsessed with Gogglebox over here in Australia – the show that sees us watching people watch TV, on TV… It’s basically TV show inception.

So you just know that we’re going to be obsessed with the celebrity version of the show that’s coming to Channel 10 as soon as next week!

Premiering next Thursday 11 June at 8:30pm is Celebrity Gogglebox USA, filling your own lounge room with famous musicians, actors athletes and even chefs.

The show will give us a glimpse at what some of our favourite celebs love to watch and we’ll get to hear their honest reactions and opinions of the shows.

Here’s a list of the Celebrities that will feature on the show:

Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne

Rob Lowe and his sons

Tyra Banks and her mum

DJ Khaled and his wife

Master P and Romeo

Steve Wozniak and his wife

Meghan Trainor and her brother

Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price

Reggie Bush and Lilit Avagyan

Joe Buck and Michelle Buck

Raven Symone

Jojo Siwa and her mum

Justin Long and his brother

Robert and Kym Herjavec

It all starts next Thursday at 8:30pm on 10!

