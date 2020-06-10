We went absolutely WACK for the Cadbury Caramilk bar (even though I stand by the fact that it tastes like a Milkybar).

Now there’s a ‘Caramilk Hokey Pokey’ which is a Caramilk bar with chunks of honeycomb in it which, wow, that sounds delicious as hell.

Pictures of the elusive bar have appeared online but don’t get excited…

It looks like it’s only been released in New Zealand for now.

Cadbury confirmed this via news.com.au “We’re excited to confirm that we are launching Caramilk Hokey Pokey in New Zealand this year… The combination of Cadbury Caramilk and Hokey Pokey brings together two iconic Kiwi flavours in the one delicious Cadbury block.”

So if you want to get your hands on a bar, you’ll have to ask your nice Kiwi friends to send you a bar or when travel restrictions are lifted you can go get some yourself!

