Fashion designer Vera Wang has recently made headlines as people come to terms with the fact that she’s apparently a vampire… that does not age.

Looking absolutely FAB for her age I’m sure more than a few of us questioned how she does it?

Try and tell me again this woman is 70 years old!

After hoards of fans filled her inbox asking for her skin routine she finally decided to spill the beans.

“Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail and not much sun” she replied to a fan on Twitter.

There you have it, the secret to eternal youth is probably a balanced lifestyle and not much direct sunlight, who would have thought?

So maybe rethink those tanning beach days this summer and swap it for a martini in the shade?