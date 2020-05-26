No doubt you’re binging show after show at the moment, thanks to isolation.

But if you’ve just finished a TV series and thought ‘what next?’, well, the podcast is what’s next!

So many TV shows have their own podcast which is hosted by everyone from the stars of the show to the directors and producers.

We’ve pulled together a list of some of the best podcasts about TV shows that are available right now!

The Sopranos

Sopranos co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa host the ultimate Sopranos re-watch podcast.

Michael and Steve follow the Sopranos series episode by episode giving fans all the inside info, BTS stories and little-known facts that could only come from someone on the inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scrubs

Scrubs co-stars and real-life best friends Zach Braff and Donald Faison host a weekly comedy podcast where they relive the hit TV show, one episode at a time.

They discuss an episode while sharing BTS stories and reminiscing on some of their favourite memories from filming.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marc Evan Jackson, who plays Kevin on the hit series, hosts this podcast which deep dives into each season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Cast members join the podcast revealing BTS stories, funny anecdotes and never-before-heard secrets.

The Good Place

Marc Evan Jackson is a busy man!

He also hosts this podcast alongside guests including actors, writers, producers and more, to deep dive into everything on AND off screen

Advertisement

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race

RuPaul and co-host Michelle Visage discuss everything from beauty tips to spilling all the BTS secrets of their show.

The West Wing Weekly

It’s one of television’s most beloved shows but did you know The West Wing had its own podcast?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The West Wing Weekly is co-hosted by one of its stars Joshua Malina.

Outlander

Need more Outlander in your life?

The Official Outlander Podcast is hosted by Executive Producers who run you through the details behind each week’s episode.

Advertisement