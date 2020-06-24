Actor Dennis Quaid and his fiancee Laura Savoie have ignored the haters and eloped!

The couple with a 39-year age gap have tied the knot at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, California, on June 2 according to People Magazine.

The 66-year-old actor and 27-year-old doctoral student became engaged in October last year and originally planned to marry in April in Hawaii before having a second reception in Nashville with friends and family.

Like many couples, they had to postpone their plans for their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic, and so they decided to say “I do” on June 2 with no guests apart from their pastor as a witness.

“It was beautiful,” Dennis told People Magazine of the small ceremony. “Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride.”

The pair first met at a business event before they began dating in May 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is Quaid’s fourth marriage, although he said that with Savoie it was “love at first sight”.

“I just love who she is as a person,” said Quaid. “Her character, her intelligence, or course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world.”

Savoie also gushed about her new husband saying, “It’s like nothing can bring him down.

“Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!