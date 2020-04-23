Remember when some of the biggest artists in the world joined together to sing Michael Jackson’s song ’We Are The World’ for USA For Africa?
Well over 30 years later, some of the biggest names in music now have banded together in a similar way to sing a cover together, but from their own homes, in order to remind people to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis and raise money for charity.
It’s called the Live Lounge Allstars and the song and accompanying video premiered this morning.
The artists were brought together by UK radio station BBC Radio 1 to record the biggest ever Live Lounge for charity amid the global coronavirus crisis.
The song that they chose to sing was ‘Times Like These’ by the Foo Fighters’ and honestly it was so beautiful we could listen to this all day long on repeat!
So who took part? Here’s a full list of artists that leant their vocal expertise to the cover – including none other than Foo Fighters’ own Dave Grohl.
5 Seconds of Summer
AJ Tracey
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Celeste
Chris Martin of Coldplay
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters
Dermot Kennedy
Dua Lipa
Ellie Goulding
Grace Carter
Hailee Steinfeld
Jess Glynne
Mabel
Paloma Faith
Rag’n’Bone Man
Rita Ora
Royal Blood
Sam Fender
Sean Paul
Sigrid
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters
YUNGBLUD
Zara Larsson
“I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said Dua Lipa about the Live Lounge Allstars track. “Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”
thank you to all health workers and to everyone self-isolating. I’m so happy to be a part of this cover alongside so many amazing artists. Make sure you download the track to raise funds towards the @who’s COVID-19-Solidarity Response Fund ❤️ and watch the full video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GElP4YdrBE or via the link in my story xx @bbcradio1 @foofighters
“More so than ever it’s important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another – I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time,” added Ellie Goulding.
Following it’s premier, the song has been made available for purchase as a single with funds raised going towards charities supporting vulnerable people amid the coronavirus crisis.