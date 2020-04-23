Remember when some of the biggest artists in the world joined together to sing Michael Jackson’s song ’We Are The World’ for USA For Africa?

Well over 30 years later, some of the biggest names in music now have banded together in a similar way to sing a cover together, but from their own homes, in order to remind people to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis and raise money for charity.

It’s called the Live Lounge Allstars and the song and accompanying video premiered this morning.

The artists were brought together by UK radio station BBC Radio 1 to record the biggest ever Live Lounge for charity amid the global coronavirus crisis.

The song that they chose to sing was ‘Times Like These’ by the Foo Fighters’ and honestly it was so beautiful we could listen to this all day long on repeat!

So who took part? Here’s a full list of artists that leant their vocal expertise to the cover – including none other than Foo Fighters’ own Dave Grohl.

5 Seconds of Summer

AJ Tracey

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Celeste

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters

Dermot Kennedy

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Grace Carter

Hailee Steinfeld

Jess Glynne

Mabel

Paloma Faith

Rag’n’Bone Man

Rita Ora

Royal Blood

Sam Fender

Sean Paul

Sigrid

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters

YUNGBLUD

Zara Larsson

“I am so proud that we’ve been able to come together to record this track and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it,” said Dua Lipa about the Live Lounge Allstars track. “Thinking of everyone around the world at this difficult time. Love you all.”

“More so than ever it’s important to remember the valuable role we each have to play in bringing hope, courage and strength to one another – I hope that this track brings comfort at such a difficult time,” added Ellie Goulding.

Following it’s premier, the song has been made available for purchase as a single with funds raised going towards charities supporting vulnerable people amid the coronavirus crisis.

You can listen to the song and watch the epic video for yourself below!

