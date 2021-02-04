It’s my favourite season… not Summer, but Awards Season!

Last night the 2021 Gold Globe nominations were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker & Taraji P. Henson.

British royal drama The Crown, small-town comedy Schitt’s Creek and crime thriller Ozark have led the pack of Golden Globe television nominees as voters showcased hits that entertained streaming audiences during a global pandemic.

Newcomers Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant and Emily in Paris were also nominated for television honours by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globe trophies.

Netflix Inc landed 20 TV series nominations, more than any other network.

HBO, ranked second with seven and Walt Disney Co’s Hulu earned six.

Streaming TV emerged as a main source of entertainment in 2020 as movie theatres closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and people spent more time at home.

The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a gifted chess player who fights drug and alcohol addiction, will compete in the limited series category against HBO’s The Undoing, Netflix’s Unorthodox and others.

Winners of the Golden Globes will be announced during a televised ceremony on February 28 (Monday February 29 in Australia).

Check out the full list of nominees here!