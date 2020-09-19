This year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary, and a star-studded lineup helped kick off the weekend with some incredible performances.

Taking the stage throughout the evening on Night One was Alicia Keys, Migos, Thomas Rhett (who surprised fans with Jon Pardi), Coldplay, and BTS. Remote performances for the festival were filmed on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville.

And paying tribute to the connection between fans and artists, during the iHeartRadio Music Festival, fans were able to see, hear and applaud their favourite artists in real time via the Capital One Fan Wall.

iHeartRadio Music Festival will pay tribute to the connection between fans and artists. Music fans will have the opportunity to introduce artists, as well as enjoy virtual meet and greets. Finally, fans watching live will also have the chance to appear in a special fan video wall and be serenaded by their favourite artists.

Make sure to tune in to night two of the festival tomorrow on iHeartRadio!

Take a look at the best moments from night one of this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival below.

Coldplay

Alicia Keys

BTS

Article by Taylor Fields

LISTEN TO DAY 2 HERE: