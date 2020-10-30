The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and we’re not just talking about the holidays!

The 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is happening on Friday 11th December and we are so pumped for this lineup.

With names like Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes all making an appearance, we couldn’t be happier!

Keep your eyes peeled as we are sure there will be even more big acts joining this already epic lineup.

This is one show you’re not going to want to miss!