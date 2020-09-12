Drew Barrymore sent fans into a tiz this week when she announced she will be reuniting with her Charlie’s Angels co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu almost 20 years after the release of the first film!

While dreams of a 3rd instalment to the arguably best Charlie’s Angels imagining of our generation have been squashed, it has been confirmed that the reunion will take place at the premiere of Drew’s new daytime talkshow, The Drew Barrymore Show!

Her highly anticipated show will debut on 14 September on CBS in the U.S.

Barrymore told CNN: “It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honoured to be creating this show with CBS.”

Drew has been teasing fans and TV lovers alike with some fun and engaging promo’s for her daytime gig debut.

Check out the below fan favourite clip of present-day Drew interviewing her seven-year-old self:

There is no word on whether or not Australian broadcasting will air the talk show, but a YouTube account has been set up so clips from each episode will be uploaded for international fans to enjoy!

