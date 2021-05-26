In case you haven’t heard… McDonald’s is collab-ing with BTS and will be starting to sell the band’s signature order.

So what does that include?

10-piece Chicken McNuggets

Large Fries

Large Soft Drink

and Sweet Chilli and Cajun dipping sauce inspired by McDonald’s South Korea!

But it doesn’t stop there, BTS is also dropping a cool-ass merch line on Weverse (Shopping app), that has adorable Maccas design elements.

We’re talking purple bathrobes with friends on them, socks, sandals, umbrellas, bags!

The iconic fries logo has 7 individual fries to represent one fry for each BTS bang member!

To get your hands on the merch, you gotta download the Weverse Shop app and create an account.

“We know our customers and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in Australia, and we’re thrilled that the collaboration is finally here,” said Liz

Whitbread, McDonald’s Senior Brand Manager. “We couldn’t be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal and sporting their favourite pieces from the exclusive merch line.”

This signature meal will be available at Mcdonald’s restaurants across the country in person, through mobile order on the McDonald’s App, and at Drive Thru until the 22nd of June.